Half-Life: Alyx update adds liquid to bottles, and it's cooler than it sounds

After shipping one of the most beloved VR games of all time, you'd think it was time for the Half-Life: Alyx development team to have a break. Not Valve: the company has been busy adding Steam Workshop support and official mod tools, and now it's added liquid to bottles.

Who cares? you ask. Well, as you can see in the .gif above, it looks very cool. Also, little details like this really bring a VR game to life, especially if you're juggling. More importantly, bottles are meaningless without the liquids they're designed to carry. Now the bottles have purpose.

The latest title update isn't all about bottles: in addition to subtitles for a handful of new languages there's a substantial list of bug fixes, as well as some new Workshop features. These include a postprocessing editor, example maps for certain game systems and features, and, uh... did I mention the bottles have liquid in them now? They do. Check out the full changelog here.