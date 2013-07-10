Half-Life 2 mod Radiator 1-1: Polaris being remade as standalone game

Robert Yang's experimental Half-Life 2 mod series Radiator is due to be repurposed as a pack of short-form single-player games, starting with a "slightly longer" standalone remake of the original episode, Polaris. The "go-on-a-lousy-stargazing-date-and-then-g­et-dumped-at-the-end" simulator is expanding out with new graphics, voice acting, Oculus Rift support, and full-frontal male nudity. A trailer has been released, teasing its planned August release.

Come for the pleasant harmonica, stay for the naked dancing:

The Radiator website has been updated with details of the new projects that will make up Vol.1, including Condom Corps and Zobeide . You can still access the original mod over at ModDB , where you'll find the original Polaris alongside Handle With Care - a game about crates and marriage counselling.

Thanks, RPS .