Hackers have already infiltrated the Call of Duty: WWII open beta

The Call of Duty: WWII PC multiplayer beta only launched three days ago but the hackers have already invaded. There's multiple videos doing the rounds of cheaters having their way with other players, the first of which I saw on this Reddit post, where user JarekBloodDragon shared a clip of an obvious aimbot.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to find a game in the WW2 open beta without there being an incredibly obvious hacker not trying to hide it," they said. "At one point I got 5 games in a row with these types of hackers, all different lobbies, all different hackers."

Users responded with their own tales of hackers they'd encountered, and there's also a Steam thread highlighting the same issue, accompanied by this clip of another aimbot cheat:

It's not clear how widespread the problem is, with one user on the Reddit thread claiming it's "completely rampant" while others haven't come across a single case of cheating. There's a fair few videos on YouTube documenting in-game hacking, though.

As Redditors on the thread point out, it's not particularly surprising that the beta has attracted hackers, nor is it cause for panic. But the response from developers Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software will be key, because this needs to be stamped out at the first opportunity.

If you've played the beta, have you come across hackers?