Guild Wars 2's Charr week video revealed

It's Charr week over on ArenaNet's official blog , and the developers are spending it, as is their tradition, by telling us all about the race's evolution from mortal enemies in the original game to one of the playable races in Guild Wars 2. So far, they've discuess how they designed their starting area, wrote their lore, and customized their art style. This morning, they released video that shows off the architecture of their cities and their weapons of war in full motion. Check out the full video, along with some awesome Charr art and exclusive Charr screenshots inside.

Personally, I think that ArenaNet has some of the best concept and game art in the entire games industry. Here are two pieces of official Charr art for you to drool over.

What? You demand even more, bonus Charr eye candy?! Well fine, have a laugh with a couple of screenshots I took while playing the PAX East demo build.