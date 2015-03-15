Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns video shows Desert Borderlands area

Guild Wars 2's first expansion, Heart of Thorns, was demoed at Rezzed this weekend, and Eurogamer were on hand to chop out a lovely chunk of in-game footage from the Twitch stream. We've seen the dense Maguuma Jungle before, but the above is our first proper looksie at the expansion's Desert Borderlands environment.

Rather than showing a bunch of representative in-game footage, ArenaNet have instead done a sort of flyby of the area, as a series of PvP battles play out beneath their invisible fantasy helicopter. See spells fly, and humanoid creatures fall down, in Heart of Thorns' fancy new stretch of land. (Click below to watch the Guild Wars 2 panel in full.)

Phil went hands on with Thorns (ouch) earlier this month, and had lots and lots to say about that.