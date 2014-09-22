GTA V for PC may feature new first-person mode

We've seen it modded into Grand Theft Auto IV , but the prospect of an authentic, Rockstar-created first-person mode in GTA has always seemed a bit fanciful. Well, don't get your hopes up, but according to an apparently cached version of a removed blogpost on the Rockstar website, the mode could be introduced in the PC edition of Grand Theft Auto V .

In addition to confirmed features like a video editor, the cached document also makes mention of first-person modes. "A brand new first person mode for vehicles that shows the interior of the vehicle, including working speedometers, tachometers, dash lights, and more," the post reads, as spotted by a Reddit user. It also lists a "brand new first person mode while on foot."

If the cached blogpost is authentic, then it's more than likely a work-in-progress document which was erroneously published. It was published September 12, which is around the time Rockstar announced release dates for both the PC and new-gen console editions of the game. Even if the cache is real (and yes, it is possible to fabricate these things) then there's still no guarantee the feature will be implemented in the final game. In fact, given the post's removal, it's likely that at least some of the information is inaccurate.

Still, it's a tantalising prospect. Grand Theft Auto V releases for PC on January 27 .