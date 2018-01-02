Popular

GTA Online's latest update adds a raging racer with front-firing machine guns

By

Start the year off right.

Cars. Anger. Machine guns. They're the heart of America, and nowhere does that heart beat stronger than in the Annis Savestra, a highly-customizable mean machine now available from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport that deftly blends high-output with heavy weaponry. 

This week's GTA Online update also adds a new Adversary Mode called Slashers in which you will, as Rockstar put it, "bludgeon a malevolent shotgun-wielding clown in the face with a flashlight," and get paid for it, too. Between now and January 8, taking part in that particular type of fun will net you double GTA$ and RP, and double rewards are also still on tap until January 8 in the Occupy mode. 

There's also a premium stunt race, Duel (locked to Muscle-class vehicles), with GTA$ for the top three finishers and triple RP for all participants, and a time trial, Up N Atom, with GTA$ and RP for everyone who can beat the par time.

Through January 8, you can also score some sweet deals on sleek machines: 

  • 50% off Mobile Operations Center Cabs
  • 30% off the Coil Cyclone (Super)
  • 30% off the Grotti Visione (Super)
  • 25% off the Ocelot Ardent (Weaponized Vehicle)
  • 25% off the FH-1 Hunter (Helicopter - both Buy It Now & Trade Price)
  • 25% off the P-45 Nokota (Plane - both Buy It Now & Trade Price)
  • 25% off the HVY APC (Weaponized Vehicle - both Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Alas, with the good news comes some bad: The cold snap that brought a white Christmas to Los Santos has almost passed, and the snow that's been falling will come to an end today. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments