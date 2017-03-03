GTA Online promises weaponised vehicles, illegal arms trade, dodgeball in coming months

Grand Theft Auto 5's ever-growing online component GTA Online has outlined its plans moving into 2017, which includes new stunt races, game modes, vehicles, and missions—the latter of which will involve players at some stage fighting "for supremacy in the illegal arms trade and wage war with the latest in high-powered military hardware."

Due in March, the next GTA Online Title Update will see the Rocket Voltic, Ruiner 2000 and Blazer Aqua vehicles privy to a new style of Stunt Race under the game's Cunning Stunts banner. Against these vehicles' very specific gravity-defying traits, players will also be able to craft their own racetracks.

Further into spring, two new Adversary Modes named Resurrection and Top Down will make their way to Los Santos. The former is billed as "a gallows humor take on dodgeball", while the latter offers a "nostalgic homage to the 2D GTA era with some explosive twists". Expect new vehicles around this time too—including the Infernus Classic which hasn't been seen since 2001's Grand Theft Auto 3.

Further into the year still, and GTA Online promises gunrunning-related missions and new weaponised vehicles. Here's Rockstar with the skinny on that:

"Stock up and bunker down as you take on the craziest militias across the state of San Andreas in another massive update for GTA Online. Featuring brand new weaponized vehicles and exciting new missions, get ready to fight for supremacy in the illegal arms trade and wage war with the latest in high-powered military hardware."

As noted by the Rockstar Newswire, the 2017 GTA Online Stunt Race Event is live right now through March 13. More information on that can be found over here.