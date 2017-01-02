GTA Online gets a new bike and mode today

It's a bittersweet day in the world of GTA Online, as tomorrow the snow will cease to fall, meaning you'll no longer be able to fling snowballs at all and sundry. This is also your last chance to grab a free fireworks launcher, just by logging in. However, Rockstar giveth while it taketh away...eth, meaning you can now grab a new bike—the Pegassi FCR 1000—and take part in a new mode that mixes vehicular combat with a range of power-ups.

The new mode is named Vehicle Vendetta, appropriately enough, and features bombs, rockets, vehicle transformations, and other stuff you'd likely find in Mario Kart. To entice you into the mode, Rockstar is dishing out double the usual GTA$ and RP, and it'll be doing so until January 17.

Click here for the full list of additions and changes coming to GTA Online. (Thanks, Gamespot.)