GTA Online: Bikers bringing motorcycle mayhem to the streets of Los Santos

Getcha motor runnin'.

Heavy metal thunder is coming to GTA Online in Bikers, an upcoming expansion to the game that will let up to eight players come together as true men (and women!) of mayhem, taking roles ranging from cherry Prospects to hard-bitten club Presidents. 

Bikers will add “a massive slate of new competitive and co-op gameplay” to GTA Online, Rockstar said, along with new bikes, and properties including MC clubhouses and “venues for seedy business ventures.” Naturally, you'll also be able to kit yourself out with new, thematically appropriate weapons, styles, tattoos, and other features. 

“And while loyal MCs will fight to expand their foothold alongside black-collar CEOs and Organizations, there’s always another opportunity to make your mark just around the corner,” Rockstar said. “Keep an eye out for high-level, high-risk vehicle based business ventures to spring up across Los Santos and Blaine County soon.” 

There's no launch date yet, but Rockstar says GTA Online: Bikers is “coming soon."

