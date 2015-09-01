GTA 5 mod adds Imperial Star Destroyer to Los Santos

As spotted by VG247, a modder—JJxORACLE (also responsible for the Mass Effect Reaper mod for GTA V that we wrote about last week)—has modded the blimp from GTA V so that it looks very much like an Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars. The textures are dodgy, and the flickering lights look less than impressive, but it's definitely recognisable for what it is.

If you want to see it in action, check out the video below which is YouTuber TwoDynamic checking out the Star Destroyer and a couple of other Star Wars vehicle mods. You can download the mod here, though the modder warns it may be taxing on some people's hardware.