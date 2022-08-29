CSGO Kart is CSGO with go-karts

Makes perfect sense to me.

If you come up with a pun name that's good enough, you have to follow through and make it real. I can only assume this is how CSGO Kart (opens in new tab) came to be. It's a mod for Counter-Strike Global Offensive that lets you play capture the flag as go-karts. The work of Luke Millanta and Dieter Stassen, aka Two Random Dudes, Luke is at pains to point out the karts aren't unarmed. "Think Rocket League but in CSGO... and with actual Rockets", he says.

Luke sums up the mod like this: "Instead of playing as soldiers / humans you instead take the form of a rocket-firing go kart. From here each team battles it out to capture the other team's flag and return it to their base. Every time they do this, they score a point. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. Throughout the map there are speed boosters, ammo (rockets), teleporters, and health kits / boosters."

As well as rockets each player has a slam attack, activating by pressing the jump key while you're in the air. Slamming onto the other team's base is how you capture their flag, and then you slam again on your own base to score. It looks ridiculous, with neon edging and brightly colored bubble karts that remind me of the car Homer Simpson designed, but certainly no more ridiculous than many of the other CSGO mods we've seen.

To refresh your memory, there was Squid Game in CSGO, Fall Guys in CSGO, Fortnite (or at least its building tools) in CSGO, and Classic Offensive, which was a recreation of Counter-Strike 1.6 in CSGO. Having a look over the recently released mods, I see there's now a Grove Street map (opens in new tab) so you can play Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in CS:GO as well. That, in addition to CSGO Kart (opens in new tab), can be downloaded from the Steam Workshop (opens in new tab)

