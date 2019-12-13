Grimes will front an in-game band in Cyberpunk 2077

It goes without saying that you can't have a good cyberpunk experience without some good cyberpunk music backing it up. Syndicate would just not be the same without Skrillex, right? (And for the record, I believe completely unironically that Syndicate is a far better game than it's generally given credit for, and has an excellent soundtrack.) To that end, CD Projekt has dropped a teaser showcasing some of the musical talents contributing tunes to its upcoming cyber-RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

The soundtrack will feature tracks from Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo. Refused may actually be the preeminent name on the list, at least in game terms: CD Projekt announced in July that the Swedish punk band will stand in for Samurai, Johnny Silverhand's band in the Cyberpunk universe. It's also recording a "greatest hits" EP as Samurai, featuring music "heavily inspired by the original source material, as well as original tracks created by the band exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077."

Refused isn't the only real-world talent to take on a role in the game, though. Grimes will also appear as the voice of Lizzy Wizzy, the frontwoman of the in-game band Lizzy Wizzy and the Metadwarves. She showcased some of her own musical contributions (and, I would guess, teased a bit of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack) with a performance at The Game Awards last night.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on April 16, 2020.