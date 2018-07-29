Great moments in PC gaming: The 'ludicrous gibs' of Rise of the Triad

Great moments in PC gaming are short, bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories.

Rise of the Triad: Dark War Developer: Apogee Software

Year: 1994 (shareware release) 1995 (full version)

The 1990s were a good time for videogame gore. If you really wanted to see some spinal cords being removed, games had you covered. Two year after Mortal Kombat and one year after Doom, Rise of the Triad was a particularly memorable example of the artform that is making red stuff coming out of people in entertaining ways.

Apogee had been working on a sequel to Wolfenstein 3D when the project was canceled, leaving them with a bunch of first-person shooter assets. They built Rise of the Triad on those bones (and it was later renamed Rise of the Triad: Dark War to differentiate it from the remake). Apogee improved on Wolfenstein in a bunch of ways, especially with the scale of their game's destructibility. Glass shattered, bulletholes persisted, and various bits of level scenery like plants and lights broke.

The most impressive destruction was that visited on the enemies, who popped into red smears. Hit them with a rocket and they were reduced to spinning offal: an eyeball; a severed hand that gave the finger as it passed; a skull with some of that attached spinal cord the '90s was all about. Accompanying this carnage was the message "Ludicrous Gibs!" because 'gibs' was apparently short for giblets at Apogee. This bit of internal studio slang would go on to be referenced by Quake and become a lasting bit of videogame lore.

It may not seem like much today, but the first time an eyeball slid down your screen it was pretty special. What a time to be alive.