Gratuitous Space Battles 2 trailer proves that intergalactic destruction can be beautiful

Who said large scale interplanetary destruction can't be beautiful? Probably most sensible people actually, but when the question applies to Gratuitous Space Battles 2 the answer is "yes, it can be beautiful". The trailer above is a short teaser concisely outlining what the game is and what it does. Since we already know most of this information , it's probably best to focus on the beautiful, beautiful destruction.

If that's not enough, here's a nine minute video showing some pre-alpha gameplay, complete with commentary. Earlier reports suggest Gratuitous Space Battles 2 will release some time before the end of the year , though the trailer says "soon(ish)" so who bloody knows, really.