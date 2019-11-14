Grab a Radeon RX 5700 graphics card for just $290 right now

AMD's Radeon RX 5700 is a great graphics card, if you can't spend a little extra money for the 5700 XT. The card has dropped to $290 a few times, and now one model from XFX has returned to that price. For comparison, most other RX 5700 cards start at $330.

The model on sale uses AMD's reference design, meaning there is no factory overclock, no custom cooler, and so on. Don't worry, though—our review of the reference 5700 found that it still out-performed the RTX 2060 and AMD's own Vega 64. It's a great graphics card for 1440p and 1080p gaming, though you may have to turn settings a bit on the latter (at least in super-demanding games) to maintain silky-smooth 60 fps.

The exact hardware specifications include a core clock of 1465 MHz, a boost clock of 1725 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and 2304 Stream Processors. For video output, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4.