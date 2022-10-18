Gotham Knights system requirements are surprisingly demanding

Audio player loading…

Ahead of its October 21 release, the Gotham Knights recommended system requirements are in, and they're pretty eye opening. The minimum requirements dropped late last week, but now we know that if you want to play the co-op adventure on high settings, with a smooth frame rate at 1080p, you're going to need at least an RTX 2070.

You'll also need a CPU that's as good as, or better than, an i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X, and 16GB RAM. For reference, the recommended specs for playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p on high settings are a GTX 1070 (or RX 590) and an i7-4790 (or Ryzen 3 3200G).

So yes: Gotham Knights is asking a lot, and that's before the question of 1440p or 4K comes into play. We'll likely need to wait until launch to see what's required for those resolutions, not to mention higher framerates.

The high requirements probably aren't a huge surprise: last week it was announced that Gotham Knights will run at 30fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with no 60fps performance mode available. That's a huge deviation from this console generation's trend of offering a choice between high resolution and quality, and a smoother framerate. Earlier this year, Warner Bros announced that Gotham Knights would be skipping last-gen consoles, which makes more sense with these system requirements in mind.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for Gotham Knights:

Minimum requirements for Gotham Knights (60fps / 1080p, low settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590

Recommended requirements for Gotham Knights (60fps / 1080p, high settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700XT