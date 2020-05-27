Popular

GOG's summer sale brings demos of Desperados 3 and the System Shock remake

And there are cheap games, of course.

GOG's Summer Sale has just launched and—as you might expect—the games, they are cheap. But wait! There's more. As part of the sale, GOG is hosting demos for a selection of upcoming games, including Desperados III and Nightdive's System Shock remake. You can download them now.

Also on the demo pile is time-bending RPG Cris Tales, cozy management sim Spiritfarer, 'reverse horror' stalk-'em-up Carrion, roleplaying strategy Vagrus – The Riven Realms, and the Destroy All Humans! remake.

If you're not averse to spending actual money, though, there's the actual-games-you-can-buy bit of the sale. GOG has just added Metro Exodus and 2017's Prey to its DRM-free line-up, and both are sporting chunky discounts. Prey is just $9, which... damn.

Elsewhere, you can pad out your library through publisher bundles—featuring EA, Activision, Paradox, Devolver and more—and individual deals on over 3,000 games. The sale runs until June 15.

