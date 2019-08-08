Gnog is free on the Epic Games Store, and free Alan Wake and For Honor are still available for now

It's a day of transition at the Epic Games Store: The 3D puzzler Gnog is now free for the taking, and last week's freebies—Alan Wake and For Honor—are still up for last-minute grabs.

Gnog is about as far from games like For Honor as it's possible to be. It's a puzzle game "set in a tactile world of toys and secrets," in which you'll biff around monster heads in all sorts of different ways as you explore the hidden worlds inside them. It's won multiple indie awards, and is also a standout VR game if you've got a Rift or Vive headset to play with.

Next week, Epic is going back to two games, with the excellent XCOM-esque Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and because it's an M-rated game and thus might not be accessible if the EGS parental controls are enabled, the gorgeous, challenging action RPG Hyper Light Drifter. They're both great picks, but I'm a little surprised to see Mutant Year Zero on the list, since it only came out in December and is still full price on Steam.

Mutant Year Zero and Hyper Light Drifter will take their spin on the wheel of freedom on August 15. Gnog will be free until then, and Alan Wake and For Honor will end their run today, so get 'em while you can.