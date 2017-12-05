Gladiator management sim Domina is half-off on Steam today

Domina is a gladiator management simulator about turning slaves into elite killing machines. At least, that's what Chris said in his wholly positive take on developer DolphinBarn's offbeat sim, and I trust him.

Domina is also Steam's latest daily deal: it's $5 at 50 percent off on Steam through 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) tomorrow, Wednesday, December 6.

That's all there is to say, really. Chris knows more about Domina than I do. All I can offer you is Steam user Silicon_Assassin's review: "Same price as a pint and I got much more fights out of it."

I trust him.