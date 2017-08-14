Gigantic's first big update will add a mischievous new hero tomorrow

Despite all its challenges, Gigantic released last month to some success. The free-to-play hero shooter lost players after an initial surge, but still pulls in around 2,000 concurrents at its peaks. It's not a phenomenon by any means, but somewhere to start—and now the job of growing begins. Enter Gigantic's first major update, Corruption, which will release tomorrow.

The biggest addition coming in Corruption is a new hero, Oru, "a mid-range damage dealer who excels in teamfights." You can see what Oru is capable of in the video above—namely flinging cards and setting traps that launch enemies like pinballs. The "mischievous" fortune teller seems like a versatile fellow who'll be useful for controlling the pace of fights.

The update will also introduce custom lobbies—a beta version of them, at least—which will allow players to set up 5v5 matches outside of the general player pool.

Smaller additions include push-to-talk functionality, which developer Motiga calls "highly anticipated," and I can imagine why. Design-wise, the dev is bringing back Creature Gestation, which "promotes greater strategy at higher levels of play by giving players a window to attack and counter enemy creatures while they are still vulnerable."

The update will go out tomorrow—Tuesday, August 15—just about a month after Gigantic's initial release. With a new hero coming so soon, Motiga is setting a pretty good clip for itself. You can find out more about Gigantic on Steam.