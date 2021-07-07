Gigabyte's G27Q is our favorite 1440p FreeSync monitor and it's on sale for $260

Save $70 on one of the best FreeSync gaming displays with this deal.

Our assessment of Gigabyte's G27Q when we reviewed it last year is that it "surprises and delights beyond its mundane appearance," and if you're not hung up on the bland design, this is one of the best gaming monitors around. It's also discounted to $259.99 at Newegg right now.

That's after applying coupon code 76TPGLP295 at checkout. Doing so knocks an additional $40 off the already-reduced price (it's listed at $299.99, down from $329.99), saving you $70 without any mail-in-rebates to submit. And yes, it is absolutely worth $259.99.

The heart of this display is its IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 1ms response time (MPRT), and 144Hz refresh rate. Those specifications collectively pair well with a mid-range or high-end graphics card, which hopefully you already own because, well, you know why.

This is also a FreeSync Premium monitor, which is the middle tier among AMD's FreeSync branding. What that gets you over regular FreeSync is at least a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz in this case) and support for low framerate compensation (LFC).

The color range is very good here as well. Gigabyte says the G27Q is capable of covering 92% and 120% of the DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamuts, respectively, and in our own eyes-on experience, games simply look phenomenal on this monitor.

"I've looked at a lot of monitors recently, and I was immediately struck by the rich colors and contrast of the G27Q. It has a dynamic contrast ratio of 12M : 1 and it shows. Colors are punchy and vibrant with excellent definition from dark to bright areas. There's also plenty of controls to calibrate the monitor to your liking," Kizito noted when reviewing this display.

Other features include DisplayHDR 400 certification, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2 input, and two USB 3.0 ports.