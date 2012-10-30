Ghost Recon Commander cancelled, developer Loot Drop sheds staff

More sad news for Loot Drop, the developer founded by Brenda Brathwaite and John Romero, which yesterday announced the cancellation of Ghost Recon Commander and let go of the team behind it. A post on Loot Drop's Facebook page asked for assistance from fellow San Francisco-based studios in rehousing their lost staff, who only last week snagged a runner-up prize in the Golden Joystick Awards for their efforts on the isometric, tactical-strategy game.

"Today, Ghost Recon Commander was cancelled," reads the post. "As a result, we laid off a team of awesome developers. If you have openings, especially in SF, ping me, or add your info after this post. Coders, artists, amazing assistant designer, and awesome QA guy."

This is the second recent misfortune for the developer, which took its old school RPG, Shaker, back to the drawing board after an aborted Kickstarter scheme . What this all means for the continuing life of Ghost Recon Commander, which is currently in a playable beta on Facebook, is uncertain - but it presumably won't be undergoing any further development or receiving its anticipated port to other platforms.

We wish the affected developers the best in finding new work.