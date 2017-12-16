Get XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for its lowest ever post-release price in the Fanatical Winter Sale

Here's the best deal you'll see this weekend—PC Gamer's 2017 expansion of the year XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is available for a lick over $24/£21 on Fanatical, equal with its historic low. It's 33% off on the store, and if you enter the code 'Winter10' at checkout then you knock off an extra 10%.

What's more, the base game is also at its lowest ever price, with more than 70% off. You can pick it up for a mere £9.44/$16.19. Pretty good for the best strategy game of last year.

The expansion is packed with personality: it adds a new group of enemies, the Chosen, that taunt you at every turn. The new friendly resistance factions are great too, and boast some of the most powerful abilities in the game. If you own a copy of XCOM 2 but haven't picked up War of the Chosen, then now is the time.

It's all part of Fanatical's winter sale, which is worth checking out. I've just had a browse and some of the recently added deals include more than 60% off Tales of Berseria, which is a JRPG that I really enjoyed, and I'm not normally into the genre. The excellent Banner Saga (and the equally excellent sequel) are also heavily discounted.

Update: As one commenter has pointed out, you could actually pre-order the expansion for $10 at one time, so this deal is only the lowest post-release price, not the lowest price ever. I've changed the headline to reflect that.