Get up to 85 percent off car games in Humble's Racing Sale

When Shaun covered the Humble Store's last 'Racing Sale' he used the strapline: "I feel the need, the need for affordable speed". This made me chuckle, which is why I've chosen to reuse it. The latest similarly named sale sidesteps recycling, though, and comes with new games—some of which come with 85 percent off.

That top bracket is reserved for Oovee's 2014 truck racer Spintires (at £2.99/$4.04), while WRC 5, Valentino Rossi The Game and Gas Guzzlers Extreme are subject to 80 percent reductions (at £5.99/$7.19 £5.99/$8.99 and £3.79/$4.49 respectively).

Games from The Crew, Grid, Dirt and Carmageddon series feature with saving of upwards of 50 percent, while Pixel Dash Studios' Road Rash spiritual successor Road Redemption is on there for 25 percent less than its recommended retail price. That's probably my pick of the bunch, coming it at £11.24/$13.49.

A smattering of DLC for the games listed above and others should also keep those looking for, ahem, extra mileage sweet.

Check out Humble's Racing Sale in full in this direction.