Get this life-like mechanical tabby cat for maximum office chaos

Right now you can save $20 on a weird moving cat toy, not that I'm recommending it.

This is Van, the PC Gamer UK office's cat statue. He is not a mascot, per-se. Just our ever-watchful sentinel, judging us with those sweet, glassy eyes.

Sometimes you'll find him on your chair when you hop off to get a coffee. Other times he's back on the shelf as if he'd never moved, but we know better. He is everywhere, and nowhere all at once, and permeates hearts and minds in our morning stand-up meetings.

Just today, he turned the monotony of our morning meet into some serious Friday energy, and for that we thank him. But what a strange coincidence it was that, after Van gave us so much amusement, this little fellow showed up as a daily deal on Best Buy.

Joy for All Companion Pet Cat | Orange Tabby | $124.99 $104.99 at Best Buy (save $20)
It's a cat. It's a mechanical cat that purrs and shit, what more do you need me to say?

Now, i'm not highlighting this as a fantastic deal or anything. I'm just saying cats make everything better. And this one moves. Like, really moves—not like how we imagine Van to patter around the office when no one's looking.

It's meant as a companion for the elderly, but it would make a hilarious joke present all the same. And it's kind of adorable, if a little creepy. Even creepier that it popped up after we were joking about cat companions this morning...

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.
