Get this budget-friendly gaming chair for under $100

(Image credit: Homall)

With the holidays fast approaching, Newegg has a load of deals going on—handy if you're looking around for some last-minute gift ideas. And while a brand new gaming chair might be a bit too big for a stocking filler, we think the prices make these Homall gaming chairs well worth a look.

Homall is currently offering the white variation of its racing-style ergonomic gaming chair for just $89.99, which saves you $110 off the list price. While we haven't personally tested it yet, it has all the staples we've come to expect in a great gaming chair: a freely adjustable lumbar support, headrest pillow, and the usual swivel and tilt function. It is also built for individuals with larger frames with its tall backrest. The entire thing supports up to 300 pounds, too.

While your chair may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about your PC set-up but if you spend a lot of time hunched over your keyboard, it's worth considering the type of chair you're entrusting with the health of your back, both for your immediate comfort and your long-term posture.

If you prefer a different color, Amazon has a red version on sale for $129.99. Stock is limited, but it's nearly $10 cheaper than the red version on Newegg.