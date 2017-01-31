Get Resident Evil 7 for less than £25/$40, PC DLC release date set

As it stands, I'm yet to play Resident Evil 7 with the lights off. I keep promising myself I will, but whenever I sit in front of my PC, I just can't bring myself to flick the switch because I'm such a wuss. It's really rather good, though. If you haven't picked it up already, know that it's going cheaper than anywhere else we've spotted at CDKeys.

For £24.99/$39.99 you too can sing the praises of electricity and kid yourself on that one day you might, just might, stumble around the dilapidated Baker residence in the dark. I don't believe you, though.

In other Resi 7 news, the first of two 'Banned Footage' DLCs arrives on PlayStation 4 consoles today—priced £11.99/$14.99—with its follow-up now due February 14. PC players, on the other hand, will be able to access both Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 on February 21, with the game's free 'Not a Hero' add-on expected at some point in spring.

Here's another look at the base game's launch trailer: