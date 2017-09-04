Get Logitech's spill-resistant G213 gaming keyboard for $40

As much as we love mechanical keyboards, we realize not everyone prefers them. If you're one of those people, you might be interested in Logitech's G213, a rubber-dome plank that is currently on sale at Amazon.

The G213 is marked down to $50, though if you apply promo code PAXWEST20, it will drop the price to $40. There are no mail-in-rebates to mess with, just a straight discount.

In place of mechanical key switches are "performance-tuned keys," as Logitech describes them.

"Each key on the G213 is tuned to enhance the tactile experience, delivering ultra-quick, responsive feedback that is up to 4x faster than standard keyboards. The anti-ghosting gaming matrix is tuned for optimal gaming performance, keeping you in control when you press multiple gaming keys simultaneously," Logitech says.

It's also a spill-resistant keyboard that resists both liquids and crumbs, in case you like to surround your gaming environment with drinks and snacks.

There are no gaming keys on this keyboard, though it does have dedicated media controls and programmable Function keys. It also features RGB backlighting.

You can grab the Logitech G213 here. Otherwise, check out which keyboards we think are best for gaming.

