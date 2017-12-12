Get Grim Fandango Remastered free in GOG's Winter Sale

GOG's Winter Sale is now live, bringing with it a host of special offers and, as the headline above suggests, Grim Fandango Remastered free-of-charge. From now through December 14 at 6am PT/2pm GMT, you can grab your complimentary copy of LucasArts' reworked classic that's set in the land of the dead.

The 2017 GOG Winter Sale itself runs from today through December 26, and sees a variety of top games going for great prices. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for example, costs £13.99/$18.39 with a 60 percent discount. Darkest Dungeon and Tyranny are subject to the same price slice, selling for £7.59/$9.99 and £13.99/$18.39 respectively; while Cuphead is on sale for £12.79/$16.74 with 15 percent less its RRP.

My own favourite there is What Remains of Edith Finch—on sale for £11.99/$15.76 with a 20 percent discount.

In a bid to encourage users to "broaden [their] horizons and try something new", purchasing a 'Star' nets you one of GOG's hand-picked Mystery Games. Most importantly, the retailer guarantees these lucky dips will return games you don't already own.

Furthermore, buying games in the GOG Winter Sale lets you unlock new games, too. Hard West, for example, unlocks when you spend £11.39/$15, while Master of Orion drops when you spend £30.39/$40. "Every purchase counts," says GOG in a statement, "from winter deals through GWENT card kegs purchased via GOG Galaxy."

Check out the GOG Winter Sale in full in this direction.