Get Frogwares' Sherlock Holmes series cheap on Steam

Baker Street's most famous resident is offering to solve mysteries and crimes at a discounted rate today. Almost all of Frogware's Sherlock Holmes collection is on sale on Steam, keeping you up to your deerstalker in puzzles and murder for the foreseeable future.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is rightly considered the best of the sleuth's adventures for really leaning into the fantasy of playing the great detective. You can tackle six cases, interrogate suspects and link all the clues together in a mental map of the crime. Eventually you'll be able to fling an accusation, right or wrong, and live with the consequences. It's £5/$7.49.

It's not quite as slick as Crimes and Punishments, but I'm also very partial to The Awakened, too. It's another original mystery, this time sending Holmes and Watson on the trail of Cthulhu. It still hits all the Sherlock Holmes tropes, but there's also horror, cults and old gods to deal with. You can grab the remastered version, which adds a third-person perspective and a few more tweaks, for £1.74/$2.49.

The only one not on sale is the latest game, The Devil's Daughter, as it's still published by Bigben Interactive. Most of the series was originally published by Focus Home Interactive, until the pair had a rather messy breakup that lead to Focus delisting all the games on Steam and other platforms instead of giving Frogwares, which was still the IP owner, the title IDs. The situation seems to have been resolved, however, with all the games back on Steam.

The sale will run until 6 pm GMT/10 am PT.