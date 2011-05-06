Get free access to the 8 Realms closed beta now

Over the course of the next week, we're offering free access to the closed beta of Jagex' new empire building game, 8 Realms. All you have to do to play is create a Jagex account, and enter the beta code below. Voila! Your're away, building your small settlement into a vast empire that will grind your opponents into dust. Or trade with them. Whatever floats your boat.

To get started, simply head over to the 8 Realms site, create a Jagex account and enter this super secret code word of power into the Beta key box:

SunTzu

With that done, you're free to start building farms and mining resources, and and plot the advancement of your empire through the 8 ages of history. Don't forget to crush your enemies while you're at it. That's the most important part. The code will change a few times over the course of the week, so keep an eye on PCGamer.com for the next password.