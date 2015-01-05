Get Battlefield 4, Medal of Honor, Mass Effect 3 and Dead Space 3 for $25

The headline says it all: Origin is currently offering Battlefield 4, Dead Space 3, Medal of Honor and Mass Effect 3 for a mere 25 bucks. It's part of the Ultimate Action Bundle, which usually costs $50. so it seems a better time than ever to bite on these games if you haven't done so already.

If you'd prefer to buy one of these games separately then you'll still be getting a decent deal: all are $10 off the original asking price of $19.99, except for Battlefield 4 which is $15 cheaper than its usual $29.99. Then again, your Steam library is probably bursting at the seams with discount software already, and there's the Humble Weekly Bundle if you want some games with fewer guns. Do you need more games?