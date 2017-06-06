Get an LG 27-inch IPS monitor with FreeSync for $150

For a period of time, the monitor market grew a bit stagnant with nearly all of the top-end models boasting a 30-inch IPS panel with a 2560x1600 resolution. That has finally changed, though many of the fancier 4K models carry premium price tags. If you're not ready to advance from 1080p and just want a decent option at a good price, you can snag an LG 27-inch monitor for $150.

The LG 27MP59HT-P is available at BuyDig for $229. To get the $150 price, just input promo code SQLPRO18 at checkout. Or if you want to get it even cheaper, BuyDig is selling an open box version of the same monitor for just $99.

LG's 27-inch monitor sports an IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time (1ms with motion blur). It also supports FreeSync (not G-Sync, in other words).

This is a 6-bit panel with framerate control (FRC), which is a dithering technique to simulate an 8-bit panel. Other specs include 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), and over 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

You an grab the LG monitor on sale here, or go here for the open box listing.

