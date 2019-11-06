Get a pet dragon and relive old raids with WoW’s 15th anniversary celebrations

In celebration of World of Warcraft's 15 year anniversary, Blizzard released World of Warcraft Classic earlier this year allowing fans to re-live the place where it all started. Now, as part of the on-going birthday party, Blizzard is letting modern World of Warcraft players re-experience classic raid encounters from previous expansions: The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, and Cataclysm.

These limited-time raids, titled Memories of Azeroth, are only available during the 15th anniversary event. Players will need to log on, go to the Raid Finder and queue for their chosen raid. Those who manage to complete all three raids will receive the Obsidian Worldbreaker mount modelled on .

The anniversary celebrations also let players return to Alterac Valley battleground and if you complete the Alterac Valley of Olde achievement you’ll earn two new mounts: the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde).

As a bonus gift, players who log in to Battle of Azeroth will receive a cute Lil’ Nefarian battle pet. The celebration package also includes a reusable firework and an item that allows you to quickly teleport to the Caverns of Time, but keep in mind that these items can only be used during the event so go try them out now.