Get 21 games, including Civilization 6, in the Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection Humble Bundle

Want enough Civilization to keep you playing for the rest of human history? Humble Bundle is currently offering a 'Pay What You Want' deal on Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection, which includes 21 Sid Meier games and expansions.

The headline act is undoubtedly Civilization 6,plus the Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall expansions. You also get six smaller DLC packs, including the Viking Scenario Pack, and the Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack. Plus, you get the New Frontier Pass worth $15.

Alongside Civ 6 and its various expansions, the bundle also features the complete editions of Civilization 3, 4 and 5, plus the complete collection of Civilization: Beyond Earth. It also offers a bunch of games outside of the Civ series, such as Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Railroads, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol.

Humble Bundle values the full collection of games at £346.54. You can pay whatever price you want, although you need to pay a minimum of £11.09 to receive all 21 items. Purchases of the Bundle support the charity Trees, Water & People, which is dedicated to fighting climate change through local environmental and economic development initiatives. At present the bundle has raised over £10,000.