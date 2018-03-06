Geralt could step out of The Witcher for first time this year by appearing in another game

Geralt of Rivia is set to make his first appearance outside of the Witcher universe later this year, according to CD Projekt Red's head of community. Marcin Momot tweeted earlier today that our favourite bathtub dweller could step into another "upcoming game", without hinting at what that game might be.

Fighting game Soulcalibur 6—the first in the series to come to PC—seems to be the favourite. CD Projekt Red already has a relationship with that game's developer Bandai Namco, and the series has a history of pulling in characters from other universes, including Star Wars.

What if Geralt was going to step out of the @witchergame for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year? pic.twitter.com/dMTn1Im6HDMarch 6, 2018

A couple of more left-field suggestions are flying around, including Monster Hunter: World. Developer Capcom is willing to work with other teams to bring in familiar faces, and even though the game is already out it is technically "upcoming" on PC.

Other potential homes for Geralt include Final Fantasy 15, which has shown it's no stranger to crossovers by parachuting in Gordon Freeman and a bunch of weird Sims 4 costumes.

Whatever it is, it may just be the last time we get to see Geralt in the flesh: CD Projekt Red has said it has no plans to pick up his story again, although it may return to the Witcher world some day.

Where would you like to see him pop up?