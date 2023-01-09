Genshin Impact is getting a one-off beetle fighting game mode

Audio player loading…

HoYoverse is no stranger to creating bizarre minigames for Genshin Impact's various events, and its upcoming endeavour for the 3.4 update (opens in new tab) is no different. We've had shooters, rhythm games, and even trading card games—the latter of which has managed to spin off into its own permanent mode. This time, it's a fighting game. A beetle fighting game.

Geo husbando Arataki Itto (opens in new tab) is at the forefront of yet another event, with his love for beetles and beetle battles being turned into a special one-off mode. As always, HoYoverse isn't afraid of getting awfully wordy with its event names, with this one being called Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl. According to IGN (opens in new tab), the mode will have the Traveler returning to Inazuma and finding the Arataki gang entrenched in beetle fights galore.

The mode looks similar to a 2D fighter, with the beetles having a lunging move and a backstep along with a stamina meter. The aim is to lunge at the enemy beetle enough times to deplete its health while keeping an eye on your stamina bar, retreating when needed to avoid damage and recover some endurance. It looks incredibly silly in a very Genshin way, and it's a nice way to further play into the joke around Arataki Itto's obsession with beetles and besting them in battle.

Your beetle also looks a lot more… beetle-ish than the opponent's far beefier stag, which will apparently give them the advantage when it comes to trading blows. It looks like a fun mode, and I really enjoy that HoYoverse uses these limited-time events to experiment with smaller, more niche game modes that don't always have a place in the wider game.

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is set to release on January 18, kicking off with banners for Alhaitham and Xiao and the new Sumeru location Desert of Hadramaveth.