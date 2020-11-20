GeForce Now beta streams your PC games to iOS devices, promises Fortnite 'coming soon'

Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service launched publicly this February, though it's been around in beta form for years. Though not without its controversies, the service can turn a basic Chromebook into a ray tracing-capable gaming PC, and is arguably the cloud gaming platform Stadia should have been. Nvidia has announced that GeForce Now is now streaming on iOS Safari, in beta, starting today.

To sign up, click here on an iPhone or iPad. You will need an Nvidia account, and the GeForce Now service is a subscription service ($5/month with discounts for longer periods), but there is a free option if you just want to test this out.

GeForce Now on Safari requires a gamepad, and does not support mouse-and-keyboard-only games.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this announcement, however, is that Epic sees this as a way to get around their current impasse with Fortnite on iOS. Fortnite was removed from the App Store in August, because Epic and Apple are currently engaged in a legal battle, with the core issue being that Epic thinks Apple's cut from iOS software sales is too high. Epic has gone as far as to try to get Fortnite's fanbase angry, but it's all pre-trial hearings and legal chest-thumping at the moment, until the case goes to trial in May 2021.

The GeForce Now announcement makes a point of trailing Fortnite's return to iOS devices via this service. "Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game. While the GeForce Now library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale.

"We’re looking forward to delivering a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce Now. Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon."

Well well well. If there's one noticeable aspect about this fight between Epic and Apple, it's how eager other big tech firms are to jump on-board and have a swipe at the world's most valuable company. It's hard to know who to cheer on in a battle royale between billionaires and trillionaires, but expect many more fireworks before this is over.