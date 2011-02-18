Gears of War free with Bulletstorm

The Games for Windows copy of Bulletstorm will ship with Gears of War in the US.

Those who purchase the PC retail copy in America between launch and March 8 will find People Can Fly's insane shooter bundled with Epic's equally insane shooter Gears of War.

People Can Fly and partners Epic have been pushing the PC version of the game, with president of Epic Games Mike Capps claiming Bulletstorm will make your machine “weep if you play it in 3D, full screen, full resolution.”

The game launches next week, on the 22nd in America and 25th in Europe.

