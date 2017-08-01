Garrosh is now playable on the Heroes of the Storm PTR

Garrosh, the son of famed Horde warchief Grom Hellscream, is the newest character to join the Heroes of the Storm cast. As of today, he's playable on the HotS public test realm.

Warcraft fans will remember Garrosh as a major player in several World of Warcraft storylines, in particular serving as the main antagonist of the Mists of Pandaria expansion pack. Wizard-card-slingers will also recognize the hot-headed warlord as the primary Warrior class hero in Hearthstone.

In Heroes of the Storm, Garrosh is a strong solo-tank that gets harder to kill as he takes more damage. His trait, Armor Up, grants 1 Armor for every two percent of his maximum health missing.

His Q ability, Groundbreaker, deals AoE damage in a cone and pulls in enemy heroes that are hit by the outer edge. His W ability, Bloodthirst, deals single-target melee damage and heals Garrosh for 10 percent of his maximum health—double if the target is an enemy hero. Finally, Wrecking Ball picks up the nearest enemy—minion, mercenary, or hero—and throws them to the target location, dealing AoE damage and slowing enemies near the impact.

Garrosh's two heroic abilities let players choose between a more offensive or defensive role. Warlord's Challenge is an AoE taunt that silences nearby enemy heroes and forces them to attack Garrosh for 1.5 seconds. Meanwhile, Decimate is a 360-degree Cleave attack that deals damage to nearby enemies and slows them for 1.5 seconds. The attack doesn't do much damage per hit, but it has three charges on an eight-second cooldown—faster if it hits enemy heroes—so it's meant to be used often.

You can try out Garrosh on the HotS PTR as of today. For more info, check out his official hero page.