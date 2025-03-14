Ubisoft is reportedly talking to Tencent about creating a new business entity to manage Assassin's Creed and other big games
Nothing is finalized yet, but it sounds like Ubisoft is moving toward some kind of new deal that could involve Tencent.
A Bloomberg report says struggling publisher Ubisoft is looking for investors for a new business venture that will take control of some of its most valuable gaming properties, including Assassin's Creed. The report says Ubisoft has contacted potential investors including Tencent about acquiring a minority share in the new venture.
Nothing is finalized at this point, according to the report, but sources told the site Ubisoft has asked interested investors to make preliminary bids by the end of the month. Ubisoft may seek a higher valuation for the new entity than that of Ubisoft itself.
This is presumably the next step in a strategy that was first reported in January: Bloomberg said at the time that Ubisoft and Tencent were looking at creating a new venture that would take on some of Ubisoft's assets, which could in turn enable Tencent to have a more direct hand in how they're controlled. Tencent is Ubisoft's second-largest shareholder but has limited influence over the company, which is still more or less entirely under the control of the founding Guillemot family—and the Guillemots want to keep it that way.
Trouble for them is, Ubisoft is not doing well. The company's struggles are well publicized, its share price is a fraction of what it was just five years ago, and its recent high-profile games, most notably Star Wars: Outlaws and XDefiant, have not lived up to expectations. Ubisoft hasn't done itself any favors on the PR front, either. The delisting of The Crew in 2024 was a major self-inflicted wound, the Assassin's Creed: Shadows pre-release period has been marked by stumbles, and no, we still don't know where The Sands of Time is.
Reports of a possible buyout of Ubisoft first surfaced in October 2024, and when Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed for a second time in January 2025 the company said it was "taking decisive steps to reshape" its business, and had "appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."
How that might take shape is anyone's guess but it seems clear that big moves are required: Just weeks after that announcement, Ubisoft closed its Leamington studio and made layoffs at the Düsseldorf, Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections studios; all of that happened little more than a month after the shutdown of Ubisoft's San Francisco and Osaka studios.
Ubisoft said in its third-quarter financial report in February that the review of its "strategic and capitalistic options" was ongoing, and referred back to that report in a statement provided to PC Gamer.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"As we mentioned during our Q3 sales, the review of various transformational strategic and capital-raising options is ongoing," a representative said. "The Board has established an ad-hoc independent Committee to oversee this formal and competitive process, so as to extract the best value from Ubisoft’s assets and franchises for all stakeholders. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes."
Assassin's Creed Shadows: All our coverage
AC Shadows Preview: Our hands on thoughts
AC Shadows system requirements: PC specs list
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Possibility Space owners sue NetEase for $900 million over allegations it spread 'false and defamatory rumors' of fraud at the studio that ultimately forced it to close
2024 was Steam's 'best year ever' of users buying newly released games—but I wouldn't celebrate the end of the forever game era just yet