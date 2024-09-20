The PlayStation 3 emulator now supports online matchmaking for some 2000s greats, including Armored Core 4, Ridge Racer 7 and Tekken 5
Keeping online play for the classics alive, even if Sony takes its own servers offline.
PS3 emulator RPCS3 is a wonder: it's able to at least boot the whole PS3 library, taming the notoriously complex Cell processor to make PlayStation 3 games playable on any modern PC. Its emulation even extends to online play for certain games playable via PSN, and that functionality just got a boost this week with a new update, with support for FromSoftware's Armored Core 4 and Armored Core: For Answer, racing games Ridge Racer 7 and Wangan Midnight, fighter Tekken 5, and more.
While some of these games like Armored Core were previously playable with some custom workarounds, this new update for RPCS3 makes them playable via emulation of PSN's matchmaking service, simplifying the process of getting into a game. RPCS3 has a companion service called RPCN, which is "an open-source server that emulates the P2P match-making done on the PlayStation 3." RPCN 1.3, released yesterday, adds a number of PSN functions that some games used in their matchmaking implementations. With that, they've now become playable.
Here's a list of newly confirmed supported games from the RPCS3 Discord, though there are likely others that work now as well:
- Armored Core 4
- Armored Core: For Answer
- Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit
- OutRun Online Arcade
- Ridge Racer 7
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection
- The Punisher: No Mercy
- Top Spin 3
- Wangan Midnight
In the Github notes for this update, developer RipleyTom noted that they also fixed server implementations for all of Arc System Works' PS3 fighting games, which includes Persona 4 Arena and multiple BlazBlues. Soul Calibur 5 and King of Fighters 13 should now work, too.
This update essentially only applies to games that used older versions of PSN's player-matching APIs. There are plenty of games already playable in the emulator via netplay, and there are others that still won't work because they used their own unique implementation. For those, online play is only going to work if someone reverse-engineers the original code to create a custom server. While that's a great deal of effort, it's certainly possible. Metal Gear Solid 4's online component, MGO2, has had custom PC servers since 2021.
RPCN emulates PSN's basic matchmaking system, but can also connect to fan-made private servers where they exist. While it's not completely up-to-date, there's a compatibility list that shows what games are currently playable.
Check out the guide to getting netplay up and running in RPCS3 if you want to take any of these new additions for a spin.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).