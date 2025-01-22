The biggest PC gaming subreddit has blacklisted X for being 'hateful' and 'toxic', citing Elon Musk's 'distasteful' behavior

Reddit's largest community dedicated to PC gaming has blacklisted X, formerly known as Twitter, due to its "hateful, toxic" and "increasingly less moderated" state. An /r/pcgaming moderator made the announcement today, relegating Elon Musk's X to the naughty corner also enjoyed by lulz.com, oneangrygamer.net, and animebackgrounds.co.

"This is something that we've been contemplating for a little while now," subreddit moderator Shock4ndAwe wrote. "X has become increasingly hateful, toxic and less and less moderated. This has, in turn, made us less comfortable with letting our subreddit link it to other people. Not to mention the distasteful things Elon Musk has done recently."

The mod is probably referring to Musk's performance of a Nazi salute during his speech at US President Donald Trump's inauguration. The world's wealthiest man later denied that the Nazi salute was a Nazi salute, writing on X that "the 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired".

Whether one believes it was a Nazi salute or not—and it was—the moderators of /r/pcgaming aren't having a bar of X's increasingly wild west vibe, though users will still be able to post screenshots of posts from the platform. "In the interest of not stifling discussion and creating a better user experience, we are going to make image posts available… and allow content from X to be submitted as a screenshot as well as adding this to the exemption list on our original source rule (this rule preferences source material over pages citing source material). So if you find a web article that says exactly what the tweet does you're free to link that instead."



The morbidly amusing thing about this is that the world's wealthiest man might actually notice. Musk has lately been embroiled in a controversy around account-boosting on games like Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4, after viewers noticed the discrepancy between his clearly low familiarity with POE 2 and the level 95 hardcore character he was commandeering. Musk has since admitted to account-boosting, which is against the terms of service for both games.