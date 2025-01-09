Splash Damage says layoffs are likely as the Transformers game it announced in 2022 is cancelled

Splash Damage has announced that it has cancelled development of the online action game Transformers: Reactivate, and that layoffs at the studio are likely as a result.

"Today, we have some very difficult news to share, the decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate," the studio said in a message posted to X . "This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at the risk of redundancy.

"This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who work on Transformers for their dedication and passion."

Transformers: Reactivate was announced at the 2022 Game Awards as an "online action game" for 1-4 players, seemingly set in a not-too-distant future in which the Decepticons have conquered Earth. "All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind," the playtfr.com website says.

Transformers Reactivate - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022 - YouTube Watch On

The reveal trailer was remarkably short of Transformers, focusing almost exclusively on a band of rough, scrappy-looking humans doing a Robocop-style reactivation of an Autobot who I'm pretty sure is Bumblebee. It was a light-touch tease, and unfortunately it was all we really saw of the game. A full reveal trailer and closed beta was planned for 2023, but in December of that year Splash Damage said it wasn't going to happen. Instead, "exciting reveals and epic developments" were promised for 2024 .

Splash Damage didn't say why its Transformers game was cancelled, but it did credit Hasbro as being "an incredible and supportive partner throughout," and expressed hope that it will be able to work with the company again at some point in the future.

(Image credit: Splash Damage (Twitter))

Hasbro has previously committed to going big on videogames following the runaway success of Baldur's Gate 3: Dan Ayoub, head of digital product development at Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, said in May 2024 that "Hasbro is in fact making videogames … we have a considerable investment in our studio structure; we've got over $1 billion in games right now being developed." Hasbro also reportedly has a big-budget GI Joe videogame in the works.

