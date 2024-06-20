PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Plus: Killing Floor 3, The Forever Winter, Screenbound, Men of War II, Test Drive Solar Crown, Underspace, and much more!
This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the incredible new expansion to the award-winning action RPG. To do this, PC Gamer flies to Japan, visits FromSoftware's Tokyo studio, interviews Elden Ring's legendary creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, and goes hands-on with Shadow of the Erdtree for more than seven hours. It's a mega scoop, and your ultimate guide to all things Shadow of the Erdtree.
In addition, this issue also features two other awesome features. Firstly, we speak at length with famous Crytek co-founder, Cevat Yerli, about the creation of the now long-running and popular Far Cry series. This exclusive feature reveals in detail just how the Crytek team brought the original Far Cry to life, overcoming serious hurdles in the process, and ultimately changing the gaming industry forever. A must-read for Far Cry fans, as well as lovers of FPS games in general.
Then, secondly, we begin one Dragonborn's mad adventure to become Baldur's Gate's foremost librarian, a quest that will see many, many books be collected with the aim of opening a library in the great city. Adventure, and plenty of books, await!
This issue is loaded with quality previews and reviews, too, including going hands-on with the gore-filled new shooter, Killing Floor 3, dark co-op tactical survival game, The Forever Winter, innovative indie studio title, Screenbound, as well as Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, Underspace, and Sonokuni. Meanwhile, over in this issue's reviews section, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on dramatic space opera RTS, Homeworld 3, as well as MotoGP 24, V Rising, Hellbade 2: Senua's Saga, Indika, and Men of War II, among other games.
All that plus a group test on top OLED gaming monitors, a reinstall of macho FPS Crysis 2, a dramatic continuation of our muscle-filled Wrestling Empire diary, a detailed look at everything new in co-op online shooter of the moment, Helldivers 2, a feature on the pleasure of falling asleep to PC gaming longplays, a comprehensive guide to ruling like a king in Manor Lords, a secret level discussing the art of creating point-and-click games, the latest dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.