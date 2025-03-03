Just 2 weeks before the release of its next game, another studio falls victim to the relentless drive to be 'agile'

After 14 years of operation, indie developer Studio Fizbin is closing its doors: Co-founder Alexander Pieper said today that the studio will wind down this spring after releasing its next and final game, Reignbreaker.

"The games industry is in a tough situation right now, and we’ve been affected like countless other incredible studios in recent months," Pieper wrote on the Studio Fizbin website.

"Our parent company Thunderful made the decision to drastically reduce internal development in November 2024, which, as Thunderful’s CEO Martin communicated in the latest quarterly report, also affected Studio Fizbin. Since then, we’ve been exploring various opportunities to work on after finishing Reignbreaker. Unfortunately, none of these projects will move forward, leading us to make this difficult decision.

"This means that Reignbreaker will be Studio Fizbin’s final game. We believe it's going to be the best game we’ve ever released, and our amazing team will be working hard to launch it on the 18th of March as well as providing post-launch support."

Thunderful, founded in 2018 through a merger between Steamworld developer Image & Form and Fe developer Zoink, has indeed been struggling. The studio announced a "restructuring program" in January 2024 that saw approximately 20 percent of its workforce laid off; a second restructuring followed in November 2024 that put between 80-100 people out of work. In its most recent financial report, Thunderful said the cuts have left it "more agile and sustainable," and I guess we'll see how long that holds up.

Reignbreaker, as we said in our recent rundown of one-sentence reviews for 70 Steam Next Fest demos that seem worth your time, is "a Hades-like action roguelike that has a pretty unique 'medievalpunk' style and actually understands the 'punk' part of that." It looks pretty cool if you're into that sort of thing:

Reignbreaker | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Personally, I'm more bummed out by Studio Fizbin's closure because of its past work. Its first game, the 2013 point-and-click adventure The Inner World, showed flashes of brilliance and the 2017 sequel The Last Wind Monk was even stronger.

More recently, Studio Fizbin released Minute of Islands, a dark, melancholy, but strangely beautiful game about how the end of the world is maybe okay that was critically well-received but didn't attract many players.

Minute of Islands - Launch Trailer | PS4 - YouTube Watch On

Studio Fizbin is one of those oddball operations that does interesting things, and like so many in that particular niche—and beyond, because the malaise that's gripped the videogame industry over the past few years has taken a toll on developers of all sizes—it just wasn't able to turn its creative ambitions into long-term stability.

A specific closure date hasn't been announced—for now, Pieper said the studio is focusing on "shipping the best game possible after two and a half years of hard work," and "supporting our exceptionally talented team in finding new opportunities in the industry."