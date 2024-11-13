Hundreds of ZeniMax workers go on strike to protest Microsoft 'dragging their feet' on negotiations over job security and remote work

Hundreds of members of the ZeniMax Workers United union have gone on strike today to protest the "lack of progress" in negotiations with ZeniMax parent company Microsoft, as well as the company's recent "unilateral decision" to outsource QA work amidst widespread layoffs in the videogame industry.

"Today, we are on strike," the union posted on X . "We are not afraid to do what's necessary to make sure that Microsoft meets us at the bargaining table over key issues like remote work options and outsourcing.

"We deserve job security and improved working conditions. Hundreds of our members are striking from 10-6PM in Maryland and Texas today to tell Microsoft to stop dragging their feet."

(Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United/CWA (Twitter))

ZeniMax Workers United was formed as part of the Communications Workers of America in January 2023, becoming the first game studio union at Microsoft and, at the time, the largest union of videogame workers in the US. Microsoft said when the union vote passed that "we look forward to engaging in good faith negotiations as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement," prompting CWA president Chris Shelton to compliment the company's approach to worker unionization, saying it "should serve as a model for the industry and as a blueprint for regulators."

The honeymoon would now seem to be over, however. The CWA said in a statement that the strike is taking place "to call out [Microsoft] for the lack of progress at the bargaining table over remote work and for unilaterally outsourcing quality assurance work without bargaining with the union."

"ZeniMax Workers United-CWA members have raised concerns that ZeniMax’s recent unilateral decision to outsource quality assurance work threatens job security amid record layoffs across the videogame industry," the union said. The CWA also noted that it filed an unfair labor practice charge against ZeniMax in October "for contracting out work without notification."

A representative added that contact between the union and Microsoft "has been ongoing throughout the entirety of negotiations," saying, "Our hope is that this strike will create urgency at the bargaining table."

Images from the strike at ZeniMax's office in Rockville, Maryland, courtesy of ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas (via Communications Workers of America).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas ) (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas ) (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas ) (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas ) (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas ) (Image credit: ZeniMax Workers United-CWA member Jordan Duenas )

Microsoft, which acquired Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media in 2021, has indeed played a large role in those industry-wide layoffs. The company cut 1,900 people from its gaming division in January 2024, and followed that up with 650 more in September, which Xbox head Phil Spencer said at the time was necessary to ensure "sustainable future growth."

Sustainability has apparently been achieved: Spencer recently said the Xbox business " has never been more healthy ," and indicated Microsoft is open to making more acquisitions in the future.

Regarding today's strike, "We respect our employees’ rights to express their point of view as they have done today," a Microsoft spokesperson told PC Gamer. "We will continue to listen and address their concerns at the bargaining table."