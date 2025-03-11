WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy

News
By
published

Poor buddy Brann just can't catch a break.

A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft's new Delves system is, in my humble opinion, a net plus to the game—it's nice to have something I can solo (or hop in with a buddy or two) that gives me gear. But that's not to say it hasn't had its own teething problems. Balance issues and damage bugs have pockmarked them since release, though I've still had plenty of fun with them on the whole.

Well, say hello to the next Delve discourse: As part of the game's latest patch, Undermine(d), Brann—who is a companion that accompanies you during delves—received a tank role. This was pretty significant, seeing as before he was only able to deal damage or heal.

As DPS player, I actually preferred using him in this mode. Incoming damage can be variable and stressful, and while I'd occasionally have to pop evasion and revive him, I much preferred having tank Brann there to soak up the pain while I could focus on pumping Between the Eyes crits like a good Outlaw rogue.

The issue is, he was maybe a little too good. Players with low-level gear, healers in particular, were able to push high-rank Delve tiers without much trouble, which means that Blizzard's had to step in and correct things.

"Over the first few days of Season 2, we’ve noted that Brann’s tank specialization has been the best choice for completing Delves by a lot," writes community manager Kaivax in a forum post. "While we’re excited to support a true healing-focused playstyle in Delves for players who prefer that gameplay, Brann’s new Tank specialization has simply proven to be too powerful when players hang back and just focus on healing him."

The list of nerfs include broad damage debuffs to his kit, though the most noticeable nerfs are a 60% increase in incoming damage and a 20% nerf to his health pool. Oof. "As always, our aim is to provide a more-balanced experience that allows for greater diversity in playstyles and choices. We will be closely following players’ Delve experiences in the coming days and will make offsetting balance changes if needed."

This has, as you might imagine, caused some players to accuse Blizzard of sweeping in and being the fun police. "In other words, FUN DETECTED," cries Wårio the Pandaren. "So no more running Delves as a healer, got it," says another player, all but throwing up their hands.

Things aren't much better on the WoW subreddit. "Oh ok so DPS Brann is useless and now Tank Brann is useless, well back to Healer Brann. Such diversity! I hope you enjoyed your 1 week of solo delving, healers," writes one player, backed up by almost 2,000 upvotes. Another complains: "Blizzard... I can do the damage myself. I just need Brann to stay alive for 10 f*cking seconds."

I say this with love and appreciation for the WoW community at large—it will be the first to claim the sky is falling at the first sign of trouble. It's basically tradition at this point. I do, however, think the naysayers here aren't entirely wrong. As another player points out, "it feels like they saw he was really tanky with solo healers, so they nerfed him without giving a second thought to how [useless] he's going to be for solo DPS players."

And, listen, while I don't have much of a problem with tank Brann being for healers, strictly balancing around one type of Brann per role seems counter to the idea of "greater diversity in playstyle and choices". He shouldn't be a no-brainer pick, but I was actually quite enjoying using him, as one of those DPS players.

Solo DPSing in delves with healer Brann is a bit of a stressful experience—more akin to playing a tank. You're using your limited suite of defensives, hoping that Brann's AI will save you from an untimely demise. Solo DPSing with tank Brann let me focus on what I like doing—dealing damage—while introducing an equally interesting minigame called 'can I kill this thing before it kills Brann?'. The mad scramble to revive him was also engaging, too.

I hopped in and tried a couple of delves out myself, and while tank Brann is still a decent option for the lower tiers as a DPS, he was noticeably squishier than anticipated—I can only imagine he'll fold like a pile of wet cardboard the higher you go.

I hate to say it, because it's a massive design headache, but I feel like having different versions of Brann for each role might be the solution here. Maybe tank Brann takes a bit more damage (and deals more) if you're a healer—conversely, if you're a DPS, maybe he's a touch sturdier, but he's nowhere near as good at dishing out punishment. That's more work for Blizzard's already beleaguered balance team, though, who already have the unenviable task of plucking solid feedback from all the complaining.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
World of Warcraft The War Within screenshots
Delves have given WoW's devs the confidence to put mandatory grinds firmly in the rear-view, says game director Ion Hazzikostas
World of Warcraft Mythic Plus screenshot
World of Warcraft's competitive dungeon mode is struggling
Plunderstorm screenshot
WoW's Plunderstorm battle royale mode is much more popular the second time around: 'I can just play and screw around'
Two goblins go for a joyride via the D.R.I.V.E system in World of Warcraft: The War Within.
WoW's new DRIVE system probably won't be used outside of its GTA-style goblin zone, but devs are 'going to think about' recycling its parts elsewhere
World of Warcraft The War Within screenshots
Dragonflight got WoW back on its feet, now we get to see if Blizzard can make the Worldsoul Saga run
World of Warcraft's most recent patch soars with fun additions that last just long enough
Latest in World of Warcraft
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
Three goblins from the goblin cartels smile confidently in WoW: The War Within&#039;s Undermine(d) patch.
WoW's new Undermine(d) patch had a live jazz ensemble recording its big-band bangers, and they got to improvise: 'Usually those were the takes that ended up in the final version'
Two goblins go for a joyride via the D.R.I.V.E system in World of Warcraft: The War Within.
WoW's new DRIVE system probably won't be used outside of its GTA-style goblin zone, but devs are 'going to think about' recycling its parts elsewhere
World of Warcraft The War Within screenshots
Delves have given WoW's devs the confidence to put mandatory grinds firmly in the rear-view, says game director Ion Hazzikostas
A goblin stands proudly in front of her terrifying-looking machine of death in Undermine(d), the upcoming patch for World of Warcraft.
WoW promising 3 expansions with a bunch of roadmap deadlines has, paradoxically, helped its devs slow down and take their time: 'The team is really energized'
Two goblins go for a joyride via the D.R.I.V.E system in World of Warcraft: The War Within.
WoW next big patch, Undermine(d), gets a release date, starting the countdown clock until my gaming time is entirely consumed with doing donuts in my new ride
Latest in News
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Inside
Limbo and Inside studio demands compensation from co-founder Dino Patti for alleged 'unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works'
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
More about world of warcraft
Three goblins from the goblin cartels smile confidently in WoW: The War Within&#039;s Undermine(d) patch.

WoW's new Undermine(d) patch had a live jazz ensemble recording its big-band bangers, and they got to improvise: 'Usually those were the takes that ended up in the final version'
Two goblins go for a joyride via the D.R.I.V.E system in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

WoW's new DRIVE system probably won't be used outside of its GTA-style goblin zone, but devs are 'going to think about' recycling its parts elsewhere
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.

After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
See more latest
Most Popular
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Art of a woman smoking a cigarette on teal background wearing leather jacket, challenging the viewer.
After suing a Disco Elysium writer to prevent him from making his own game, a tech CEO who's allegedly banned from the Disco Elysium subreddit is trying to crowdfund a spiritual successor
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
Inside
Limbo and Inside studio demands compensation from co-founder Dino Patti for alleged 'unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works'
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU