WoW has raised over $2 million for charity CureDuchenne by selling a cute little fox, after being inspired by The Remarkable Life of Ibelin documentary

Blizzard has raised over $2 million for the charity CureDuchenne, using the seemingly irresistible lure of microtransactions for good. World of Warcraft players accomplished this via The Reven Pack (a cute little fox companion and a backpack to go with it), which Blizzard donated 100% of the purchase price of to CureDuchenne.

Duchenne is one of many muscle wasting conditions—being one of the most common and, sadly, one of the most debilitating, as those diagnosed with the disease have a life expectancy of around 18 to 25 years. CureDuchenne is a charity dedicated to raising research funding to tackle Duchenne, as well as education and outreach.

The pack was created and sold after the team was inspired by The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, a heartfelt documentary I had the pleasure of speaking to the creator of last year. It follows the life of Mats Steen, a real person who died from Duchenne in 2014, age 25, and it tells this tale using chat logs from his fellow roleplayers in scenes recreated by animators, as well as his personal chat blog and interviews with his family and friends.

Debra Miller, founder and CEO of the charity, offered her thanks in a blog post by Blizzard: "This campaign has been truly extraordinary—not only in the critical funds raised for research, but in the awareness it has generated for Duchenne muscular dystrophy … The World of Warcraft community has shown that gaming can be a powerful force for good, and we are deeply grateful to Blizzard, the Steen family, and to every player who joined us in honoring Mats Steen and making a real difference in the lives of those affected by Duchenne."

The unexpected importance of videogames to people with disabilities is something I've felt myself. During an event hosted by Netflix that I attended last year, I was struck by how vital videogames can be to people suffering from all sorts of physical disabilities—giving them communities, friends, and relationships that they wouldn't otherwise have. This was echoed by members of Muscular Dystrophy UK (another charity dedicated to fundraising and support) who were invited to the roundtable, many of whom have similar muscular dystrophy conditions.

It puts a genuine smile on my face to see an earnest, uncomplicated move for good out of Blizzard. The documentary itself, while it was eventually given its blessing, was actually mostly made without Blizzard's permission at first. Its creator, Benjamin Ree, has spoken before about an all-or-nothing screening at the developer's headquarters, which luckily ended in the film being given the company's full support.

The fact it was given the all-clear, that it raised awareness, and that $2 million is now going to a charity dedicated to curing the illness? Well, it's a stirring reminder that games aren't just a bit of fun: They're an important and vital part in the lives of real people, capable of inspiring others, and causing real material good.